Mumbai: Sheldon Jackson garnered praise during the IPL for his quick glovework. Not just fans, but even the legendary Sachin Tendulkar compared his glovework to that of MS Dhoni. The Knight Rider has finally broken his silence on receiving such a compliment from Tendulkar. Claiming that he was over the moon, Jackson said fast glovework comes naturally to him.

He said on Sportskeeda: "That (glove speed) is one thing that comes very naturally to me. Because my basics were as a tennis ball cricketer. So keeping over there helped me with my hand speed."

He added: "Getting compared to Dhoni sir, when I heard it, I was really over the moon, I was so happy that someone has noticed my abilities and have become vocal about it. I agree that I never did well with the bat, but I did very well with the gloves and there weren't many people who even mentioned it."

Jackson was also impressed with coach Brendon McCullum took care of players when they were not doing well.

He added further: “To be honest, I love McCullum a lot. The way he took care of his players and management when were not doing well, everything was very neutral in the KKR setup. For that to happen, you need a very levelled coach.”

Jackson was not a regular member of the Knight Riders outfit. In a few matches, Sam Billings was with the gloves for KKR as they were looking to get the balance right.