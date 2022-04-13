Mumbai: When Mumbai Indians lock horns with Punjab Kings on Wednesday at Pune, eyes would be on Shikhar Dhawan – who is on the cusp of a massive feat. The PBKS opener could edge ex-Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina to become the leading run-getter against the most successful team in the history of IPL. Dhawan needs 24 runs to surpass Raina.Also Read - Ambati Rayudu Wins Twitterverse With One-Handed Catch During CSK vs RCB

In 26 IPL outing against Mumbai, Dhawan has amassed 801 runs at 38.14, laced with five half-centuries. Raina currently is the leader in this list with 824 runs in 34 innings versus Mumbai.

For Mumbai, they would be desperate to register a win after four consecutive losses. Ahead of the game, pacer Jasprit Bumrah said that MI still has not stopped believing.

“Right now, we live in the present. Yes, things have not gone according to plan so far, but we keep on fighting and we keep on finding a way,” senior MI bowler Jasprit Bumrah was quoted as saying in media release issued by the franchise.

Punjab on the other hand have won two and lost two. When it comes to head-to-head, Mumbai have the upper hand as they have beaten Punjab 15 time, while PBKS has won 13 games.

Probable 11:

Mumbai Indians Likely XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat/Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

Punjab Kings Likely XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow/Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odeon Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora