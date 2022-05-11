Mumbai: Cheerleaders, sixes and after-parties, IPL is all about cricket and entertainment. Shikhar Dhawan seemed to be making most of his time in the gym with Punjab Kings owner Priety Zinta. The two were working out rigorously and enjoying one another’s company. Both of them were smiling and seemed to be in a good headspace. The PBKS opener uploaded the video on his Instagram page and fans are loving it.Also Read - Virat Kohli Laughs Off First-Ball Ducks In IPL 2022, Says Have Seen Everything Now | Watch VIDEO

Dhawan captioned the video as: “Had a great gym session 😃😆.” Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Talked to me After I Had a Bad Game - MI Pacer Basil Thampi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Also Read - IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders Need Serious Re-Look At Team As Well As Selectors | Jaideep Ghosh Column

Dhawan has been in good form with the bat. In 11 matches, the veteran cricketer has amassed 381 runs at an average of 42.33 and a strike rate of 122.12. His form has been the key for his side in this season.

With the T20 World Cup coming up in Australia later in the year, experienced Dhawan would look to catch the attention of the selectors with good performances in this IPL campaign.

Punjab are currently in the eighth spot in the points table with five wins in 11 matches. They need to win their remaining three matches to make the playoffs. Punjab is one of the few teams that are yet to win their maiden IPL title.

With a win over Lucknow on Tuesday, Gujarat became the first team to seal a playoffs berth. The Hardik Pandya-led side has won nine out of 12 games. Mumbai Indians is the only side that has been knocked out of the playoffs race.