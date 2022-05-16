Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals middle-order batter Shimron Hetmyer is probably returned to the team camp after the birth of his first child in Guyana and probably be available for the remaining of India Premier League.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs SRH, Match 65: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

Hetmyer left the IPL Bio Bubble for the West Indies on May 8 but the batter had indicated that he would return to be the part of the remaining IPL.

Rajasthan Royals are currently second on the points table after their 24-run win against Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne stadium on Sunday, Hetmyer would be the vital cog for the team's last league game against Chennai Super Kings at Brabourne on May 20, and beyond.

On Sunday, the Royals urged Hetmyer to return to the side, tweeting:

Gulaabi baalo wale Hettie, laut aao 😂 pic.twitter.com/OcLTwF0McX — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 14, 2022

“Gulaabi baalo wale Hettie, laut aao. Hetti bhai phone uthao Mazak nahin hai ab ye (Please return to the side Hetmyer. Pick up the phone; it’s not a joke anymore).”

In response, Hetmyer replied:

Idhar hi hoon — Shimron Hetmyer (@SHetmyer) May 14, 2022

“Idhar hi hoon (I’m here only),” indicating he is back in the team hotel.

Before leaving for Guyana, Hetmyer had played a key role in the Royals overhauling a competitive 189-run total set by Punjab Kings at the Wankhede, winning the match by six wickets with two balls to spare. The West Indian was the more aggressive in his partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, striking an unbeaten 31 off 16 balls embellished with three boundaries and two sixes.

The West Indian has scored 291 runs and averaged 72. Hetmyer has remained unbeaten in seven of the 11 innings he has played this season. The hard-hitter is among the top five most destructive finishers this season with a strike rate of 214.28.