Mumbai: After four attempts, Chennai Super Kings finally arrested their winless streak on Tuesday as they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs. Shivam Dube played a massive role in the win as he smashed 95* off 46 balls. His breathtaking knock was laced with five fours and eight sixes. Dube was awarded the man of the match for his efforts. At the presentation, Dube revealed MS Dhoni's advise to him.

Dube revealed Dhoni asked him to be focussed, steady and let the skill take over. "I spoke to many seniors – Mahi bhai also helped me to improve the game. He said, 'Just be focused, just be still, just let the skill work in the game.' I wanted to time the ball really well," Dube said at the post-match presentation.

"We were looking for the first win and I am really happy that I contributed for the team. It's a honour for me. I am more focused this time and focusing on basics," he also said.

Asked to bat first, the out-of-form CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad got off to a good start but he couldn’t carry his innings longer and fell on 17 to Josh Hazlewood. Thereafter, Moeen Ali (3), who came out to bat at No 3 then got run out courtesy of a terrible mix-up between two CSK batters and a sensational fielding effort from RCB debutant Suyash Prabhudessai.

After getting the big wickets of Ruturaj and Moeen, RCB were on top but Dube and Uthappa had other plans. The duo took their time to settle down as CSK reached 60/2 after 10 overs.

From there on, both batters decided to free their arms and scored 13, 13, 19, 13, 15 runs each in overs 11 to 15. With 8 wickets in hand, CSK batters were batting freely and it was getting tough for RCB to stem the flow of runs as many as 83 runs were scored in the last 5 overs.

For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva took two wickets while Josh Hazlewood got one.