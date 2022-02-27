New Delhi: 2018 Under 19 World cup winner and KKR young sensation Shivam Mavi spoke candidly in an exclusive interview with india.com. 23 year old Mavi spoke about watching Bollywood movies and also called Disha Patani as his favourite actress. He also revealed that he has watch MS Dhoni: The Untold Story many times.

During the exclusive interview, a Facebook user asked Mavi – “Who is your favourite Bollywood actress?” Mavi was quick to respond to this question and immediately said – Disha Patani. Then the interviewer further quipped about the young bowler watching MS Dhoni – The Untold Story couple of times. Mavi didn’t hold back and said and replied positively.

He also put some light on how MS Dhoni’s advice helped him grow over the past two seasons in the IPL. Shivam said he had asked Dhoni after a KKR versus CSK match about the setting of the field. Dhoni told him that it depends on the nature of the wicket and once he has set the field, he should focus on the plan and not think too much.

“I had gone to Dhoni during the IPL as I was having problems with setting the field. Dhoni simplified things and explained to me what to do. And his tips have helped me over the past two IPL seasons. Dhoni said that field setting depends on how the wicket is playing. He also said do not think a lot about it and just focus on what you have to do,” Mavi said during the interview.

It is noteworthy that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought back Mavi on the first day of the IPL mega auctions for 7.25 crores.