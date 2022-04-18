New Delhi: Hardik Pandya didn’t feature in Gujarat Titans 3-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings on Sunday due to a stiffness in the groin area. Rashid Khan took his place as the Afghan leggy lead his side to victory. Pandya went off-form last year due to his injury and have made a good comeback as skipper as well as all-rounder in the Gujarat squad.Also Read - IPL 2022 RR Vs KKR, April 18 Match Preview: Who Will Win The Battle? Playing 11, Pitch Report And Weather Forecast

Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar recalls the time when he touched Pandya's back muscles and warned him that he would injured.

"I had told Jasprit Bumrah in Dubai and even Hardik Pandya. They were lean like birds. They didn't have back muscles. Even now, I have such good strong back muscles behind my shoulders," Akhtar told to Sportskeeda.

“I touched his (Hardik) back, muscles were there but very lean. So, I warned him that he would get injured. But he said that he has been playing a lot of cricket. He got injured in the same match” he said.

Akhtar feels that the GT skipper can be the biggest brand in Indian cricket as the former Mumbai Indians man aims to be one of the key players of Team India.

“Hardik Pandya can be the biggest brand in Indian cricket. He wants to be recognised as one of the key cricketers of India”, the former Pakistan cricketer asserts.

“By being the captain of the Gujarat Titans he is now showing the Indian team management that he can be a potential choice as India’s T20 skipper as well in the future. I would dearly want him to become India’s T20I skipper in the future,” Akhtar added.