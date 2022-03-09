New Delhi: In a couple of days from now, the Royal Challengers Bangalore would announce their captain for the upcoming season. While speculations are rife over Glenn Maxwell taking over the mantle, ex-India opener Aakash Chopra weighs in on the topic. As per Aakash, he has his reservations over Maxwell, despite the Australian having led a team in BBL. He does not want RCB to have an overseas captain.Also Read - ICC Latest Test Player Ranking: Ravindra Jadeja Takes Top Spot After Historic Show At Mohali; Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Move Up

“Can Maxwell be named as captain? That’s the burning question. He is a tempting option. He has captained the Melbourne Stars well and has also put in good performances, but I’m not in favour of this option, to be very honest. I have reservations about overseas captains,” he said on his YouTube channel. Also Read - Virender Sehwag Congratulates Ravichandran Ashwin After MCC Rule Change on Mankading