New Delhi: Two-time Champions, Kolkata Knight Riders took to social media on Wednesday as new recruit, Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the new KKR skipper for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League.

India batter Shreyas Iyer earned the third highest bid of the IPL Mega Auction 2022 as Kolkata Knight Riders picked him for a whopping INR 12.25 crores. It was a perfect buy by all means as the Kolkata side didn't only get a reliable middle-order batter but also a captain to lead the side.

"Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, say hello to the NEW SKIPPER of the #GalaxyOfKnights অধিনায়ক #ShreyasIyer", KKR official handle shared it on social media.

Iyer becomes the 6th captain for the Kolkata franchise as Dinesh Karthik who was not retained, was bought by RCB in the Mega Auction.

The former Delhi Capitals man is super proud to be part of the KKR family and he is looking forward to an amazing 2022 season.

‘Super Proud and honored to be part of KKR family. I am really looking forward to work with every team member, support staff and management. It’s gonna be an amazing season, let’s kill it’, Star Sports twitter uploaded his reaction on social media.

Iyer is part of the India T20I side that will be taking on West Indies, today at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in the 1st T20I.