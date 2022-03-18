New Delhi: The preparations for IPL 2022 is already underway as franchises are unveiling their new jerseys one after the other. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who have clinched the IPL title twice till now, introduced their new jersey for the upcoming edition. Newly appointed skipper for KKR this year, Shreyas Iyer can be seen donning the jersey in a tweet by the franchise.Also Read - Not Rishabh Pant; Sunil Gavaskar Picks Shreyas Iyer as 'Next Big Thing' in Indian Cricket After Heroics vs SL

Franchises are not meddling too much with their jerseys colours. KKR have done the same by sticking to the same purple colour in their jersey. The whole kit also displays the name of a new brand as principal sponsor, which marks the franchise’s fourth overall since the inception of the tournament. Also Read - IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma Hints At Shreyas Iyer Replacing Big Boots Of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane

Here is the tweet by the official twitter account of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Also Read - IND vs SL 2nd Test: India Inflict Consecutive Series Whitewash Against Sri Lanka as Visitors Go Down By 238 Runs

Finalists of the last season, Kolkata Knight Riders will battle it out against Chennai Super Kings in the season opener of the IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders have gone through a complete overhaul in the IPL mega auction. Recenetly, they have signed Australia’s white-ball captain Aaron Finch as a replacement for England’s Alex Hales for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Hales had withdrawn from IPL 2022 citing bubble fatigue as the reason.

“Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed Aaron Finch as a replacement for England batter Alex Hales for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Hales has cited bubble fatigue as his reason for withdrawal from the tournament.”