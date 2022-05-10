Mumbai: It has not been a season to remember for Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite their comprehensive 52-run win over Mumbai Indians on Monday at the DY Patil stadium, they find themselves in a spot ahead of the play-off. Following the big win, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer revealed that the coaches and the CEO of the franchise is also involved in selecting the team.Also Read - IPL 2022: Twitterverse Reacts After Kieron Pollard Accidently Hits Umpire During MI vs KKR; Watch Viral Video

"It is really difficult (to tell players about axings). Coach and at times, CEO is also obviously involved in team selections. Each and every player takes it well, and they have put in their best efforts," Iyer said after the win.

"The win was comprehensive, and when I spoke to the players, they were pumped up to win the game today. I'm not satisfied (totally) but want to maintain this," he added.

Hailing Venkatesh Iyer’s innings, the KKR captain said he was pleased with the way the side played.

“Very pleased because after losing the last game by a big margin, feels good to come back and win by a big margin is nice. We had a nice start in the powerplay and Venky targeted bowlers well,” he said further.

While MI were already out of the play-off race, KKR, who have five wins from 12 games, can still sneak into the top four with two games remaining.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 165/9 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 43, Nitish Rana 43; Jasprit Bumrah 5/10). Mumbai Indians: 113 all out in 17.3 overs (Ishan Kishan 51; Pat Cummins 3/22).

Kolkata will play Hyderabad in their next game on May 14.