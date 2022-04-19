Mumbai: IPL or T20 cricket is a game of small margins and hence every run counts. During the game against Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne stadium on Monday, Kolkata Knight Riders captain seemed miffed with Venkatesh Iyer for his unnecessary throw that conceded an extra run to Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal. Simon Doull, who was commentating at that point of time, said “That is silly from Venkatesh Iyer. Absolutely needless.”Also Read - IPL 2022: Sanju Samson Makes Massive Confession After Rajasthan Royals Beat Kolkata Knight Riders

Barring that, KKR were disciplined on the field. Also Read - IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal REVEALS Thought Behind The Hattrick Ball to Pat Cummins During RR vs KKR

Here is what transpired. Watch the video that is now doing the rounds on social space: Also Read - IPL 2022: Dhanashree Verma Interviews Yuzvendra Chahal After Hattrick During RR vs KKR | WATCH VIDEO