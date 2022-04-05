New Delhi: Gujarat Titans opening batter Shubman Gill is in great form currently and displayed the same with his innings against the Delhi Capitals. Not just on the field, Gill continues to impress his fans off the field with his social media posts which often garner headlines as well. In his recent post on Instagram, he has garnered the attention of former India captain Virat Kohli.Also Read - Not Shreyas Iyer; KKR Mentor David Hussey Picks Umesh Yadav as The 'Best Buy in IPL'

The stylish 22-year old was seen donning a wrist watch in a post and the caption read as – "Do I have your attention now." To which Kohli replied – "Nice watch. Kitthon Litti?" which meant – Nice watch. Where did you get it from? To which Gill again replied – "Haha. a king gifted me paaji".

On the same post, Gujarat Titans and fellow teammate Hardik Pandya replied positively too. Gujarat Titans got their second consecutive victory in the tournament where Shubman Gill was instrumental in getting the team to a healthy total in the first innings.

Gill was batting in the first innings of a night match. That meant dew. That meant batting first was going to be way more difficult than batting second, when the wet ball slides nicely on to the bat. That difficulty was reflected in the Titans’ batting figures: a batting line-up packed with power-hitters from top to bottom remained subdued even as Gill went into overdrive.

Gill scored at a strike rate of 156 against pace bowlers, while against the spin of stalwarts such as Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, he smashed 45 runs off 21 balls at a strike rate of 214.28.