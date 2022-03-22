New Delhi: Shubman Gill is one of the most technically sound batter in India right now. He has not been in the best of nicks off late. However, time off due to shin injury allowed him to work on his technique at the National Cricket Academy and he is ready to show his improvisation skills when he competes for Gujarat Titans in the upcoming IPL.Also Read - Not Hardik Pandya or Rashid Khan; Shubman Gill Picks Lockie Ferguson as Gujarat Titans X-Factor

The 21-year-old Gill, one of the batting mainstays of new IPL franchise, in an exclusive interview to PTI spoke on various subjects, including his strike-rate in T20 cricket, preferred batting position, World T20 and how he is a firm believer in “pouncing on second chances”. Also Read - IPL 2022: Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya Challenges

“I started my IPL career with KKR batting at numbers 6 and 7. The first whole year (2018), I batted at No. 6 and may be once, if I remember did I open the innings in 14 games. I think I batted at No. 4 once that season. In the second year, I batted at No. 7 and it was the third year really, when I got to open the batting. If you ask me what I prefer, I would love to bat at the top-order but if the team wants me to do a different role, I game for that.” Also Read - IPL 2022: I'm a Work in Progress, Focussing on Controllables, Says Hardik Pandya

Gill also stressed about adding a few cheeky shots in the armory for the upcoming edition of the IPL 2022. “There isn’t a particular reason. It’s just that I back my strengths to be able to hit the bowler over his head rather than trying to be cheeky. But yes, as a player, I should be capable of playing any shot in the book and on some particular wickets, it’s difficult to hit bowlers down the ground. As a player, I am trying to learn more shots and how to be able to play all over the ground. You might see me play some cheeky shots in this IPL.”

When I was going through that bad phase and then when phase two came, I thought this is my opportunity to correct myself. This is my chance to pounce on an opportunity and make most of it. I would keep thinking about that during my time at NCA.

Inputs from PTI