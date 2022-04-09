Mumbai: It was unfortunate that young Shubman Gill missed out on his maiden IPL ton on Friday as he fell four runs shy of the mark against Punjab Kings. Despite missing his century, his team managed to go over the line in a game that went down to the wire. Gill scored a classy 96 off 59 balls to help set up the win. His innings was laced with 11 fours and a six. He was also awarded the man of the match for his brilliant knock.Also Read - IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya Makes Big Statement After GT Beat PBKS; Reckons Game Belonged to Punjab Kings

At the presentation, he said that it is important to keep the scoreboard ticking and finding the gaps. "It is important to keep the scoreboard ticking. It is important to hit those gaps because this outfield is rapid. It is just about execution. It was just one of those days where I was hitting the ball well and finding the gaps as well," he said.

Claiming that as an opener his role is to bat through, Gill also went on to reveal that he is working hard on his game to reduce the number of dot balls. "As an opener, I have to bat through the innings, so that it is easier for the big-hitters to hit it in the end. Instead of not thinking in the nets, I try and work and reduce my dot balls as much as possible," Gill added.

With the win, the Titans remain the only team in the competition to have not lost a game. The Titans now take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next game on April 11.