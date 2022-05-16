Mumbai: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s form in the ongoing IPL has been concerning, especially because they are the two best white-ball batters for India and this is the year of the T20 World Cup. Despite their lack of form, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hailed them as good players and reckoned there is nothing to worry as the T20WC is still far.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs SRH, Match 65: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

“I’m not worried at all about the form of Rohit or Virat. They are too good…real big players. The World Cup is far away and I am quite confident that they will be in top shape much before the tournament,” he said on Mid-Day. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022 Highlights MI vs SRH, Recent Match Report

With 236 runs in 13 games at an average of 19.67, IPL 2022 has been Kohli’s worst ever campaign. Kohli has registered three golden ducks as well. On the other hand, Rohit too has struggled. He has amassed 218 runs in 12 games at just 18.17 with a strike rate of 125.29. Also Read - India Tour Of England: A Four-Day Warm-Up Game To Precede Rescheduled Test Match | Dates Announced

Kohli has a fifty to his name in the ongoing IPL, whereas Rohit is yet to hit one.

Meanwhile, Bangalore are still in the race for the playoffs with seven wins in 13 games. They are currently at the fourth position and have a game still to be played. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians has already crashed out of the playoffs race and are at the bottom of the points table with three wins in 12 games. They still have a game to play and would like to sign off with a win.

The T20 World Cup takes place later in the year in Australia.