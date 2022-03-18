New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad have begin their preparations ahead of their first match against Rajasthan Royals on March 29. The trio of Dale Steyn, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Washington were seen being welcomed by the head coach Tom Moody in a video posted by the official twitter account of the Sunrisers Hyderabad.Also Read - IPL 2022: Dale Steyn Arrives in India to Start New Chapter as SRH Bowling Coach

Introducing all three to the rest of the squad at the ground before the training session, Moody said:

"We've got a couple of new arrivals to the Orange Army. Welcome Washi, good to have you here, mate, a new addition to the Orange Army. Bhuvi – a veteran of the Orange Army. And welcome back, one of the great fast bowlers, Dale. Not playing, coaching only."



Bhuvneshwar has been a regular SRH player for a long time. Dale Steyn, in the past, have played for the franchise in the year 2013-2015. Washington, on the other hand, has played for Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past. He got picked up by SRH this year and will play a valuable role in the playing XI.

SRH Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi