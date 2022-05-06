Mumbai: If last year was one to forget for David Warner in orange, this year things have completely changed for him in blue and red. Warner has been in ominous form in IPL 2022. Playing against his former franchise, Warner did not out a foot wrong and hurt Hyderabad with his brilliant 93 off 58 at the Brabourne stadium on Thursday.Also Read - IPL 2022: Shane Watson Decodes CSK Captain MS Dhoni's 'Different Yellow Jersey' Remark

Following Warner’s heroics, fans took to Twitter and reacted. Most fans blamed the SRH management for not retaining Warner – who led them to the title in 2016. Also Read - Rovman Powell Reveals Interesting Conversation With David Warner in 20th Over

Warner was sacked from captaincy and dropped from the Sunrisers playing eleven under controversial circumstances last season. Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After DC vs SRH, Match 50: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler Retains Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap

Surely, Warner has come back to haunt SRH. Here is how SRH CEO Kaviya Maran faced the heat on social space:

WARner tonight against

Tom Moody and Kavya Maran..🔥🔥🤝 pic.twitter.com/QMFgVgYwe9 — Suyog Kamble (@Suyogg15) May 5, 2022

SRH fans to Kavya Maran for not retaining Warner #SRHvsDC pic.twitter.com/vPaDN4YjTq — BE21EVER (@lawncricket) May 5, 2022

The Capitals jumped two places to fifth with 10 points from 10 matches while the Sunrisers slipped a spot to sixth after their third consecutive loss.

“I didn’t need extra motivation (playing against SRH), we’ve seen what’s happened before in the past, it was good to get the win on the board,” Warner, who was named the man of the match said this at the post-match presentation.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 207/3 in 20 overs (David Warner 92 not out, Rovman Powell not out 67; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/25). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 186/8 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 62; Khaleel Ahmed 3/30).