New Delhi: Umran Malik was in scintillating form against Punjab Kings on Sunday as his fiery spell made him win the Man of the Match award in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 7-wicket victory at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Score: Gaikwad-Rayudu Steady CSK After Early Blows

The Kashmir man became the 4th bowler in the history of the Indian Premier League to take a maiden over 20th over. He not only took a maiden but also took three wickets in the final over of the first innings and also fell short of a hattrick. Also Read - Highlights IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH Match 28: Umran Malik Shines; Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Punjab Kings By 7 Wickets

He once again clocked the 152-mark today as he finished the first innings with figures 4-28 in 4 overs of his spell. His performances have sent the Twitterverse into frenzy including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Also Read - IPL 2022: Dale Steyn Lavishes Praise on Umran Malik, Says Watching Him Bowl At 150 Clicks Consistently is Super Exciting

“We need him in India colours asap. What a phenomenal talent. Blood him before he burns out! Take him to England for the Test match greentop. He and Bumrah bowling in tandem will terrify the Angrez! #UmranMalik”, he posted on Twitter.

We need him in India colours asap. What a phenomenal talent. Blood him before he burns out! Take him to England for the Test match greentop. He and Bumrah bowling in tandem will terrify the Angrez! #UmranMalik https://t.co/T7yLb1JapM — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 17, 2022

Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran joined forces for an unbroken 75-run stand in 8.2 overs to take Hyderabad to victory with seven balls to spare. The result means that Hyderabad enter the top-four stage in the points table. Malik has now 9 wickets in 6 matches in the ongoing season for the Orange Army.