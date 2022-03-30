New Delhi: Former India head coach and commentator Ravi Shastri has made a huge statement regarding Sunrisers Hyderabad speedster Umran Malik. The youngster from Jammu and Kashmir was a bit expensive in the match against Rajasthan Royals, however, he bowled some extremely quick deliveries in his spell.Also Read - IPL 2022: AB de Villiers Predicts Virat Kohli Will Score 600 Plus Runs For Royal Challengers Bangalore This Season

Speaking as a panelist on host broadcaster Star Sports, Shastri said that Umran must be handled properly as he has got what it takes to feature in the Indian playing XI. Also Read - IPL 2022: SRH Captain Kane Williamson Got Fined Rs 12 Lakh For Slow Over Rate During Match Against RR

“I think this guy has got talent. He has genuine pace and if he hits the right areas he is going to trouble a lot of batsmen. It is about handling him properly. It’s the messages that you give him, it’s the way you communicate with him that is going to be very very important. Also Read - IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Fielding Coach Teases Yuzvendra Chahal After Match Winning Spell Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

“There is no doubt in his potential. This guy is an India player. When he is ready, only time will tell, but that communication part is extremely important. He should be handled with care and kept in the mix,” Shastri said.

On being asked about the tips which could be useful for handling Malik, Shastri said that the fast bowler could be roped in as a net bowler for the Indian team so that he gets a feel of the team culture.

“He should be kept in the mix of the Indian cricket team, the A team. The selectors will have to watch him closely and keep him in the mix as much as they can. If this COVID thing persists and you need net bowlers or an extended party, have him there,” Shastri added.

Umran Malik was retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for 4 crores ahead of the IPL mega auction.