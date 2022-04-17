Pune: It was a moment of history for SRH star pacer Umran Malik as he created history of sorts after completing the 20th over in the match. The youngster from Srinagar became the first ever bowler to bowl a maiden in the first innings of a T20 game. It is noteworthy that no other bowler has been able to do so in the history of T20 cricket.Also Read - IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score, Match 28: Abhishek Sharma Perishes, Pooran-Markram Key For SRH

Umran Malik (4/28) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/22) shared seven wickets between themselves as Sunrisers Hyderabad bowled out Punjab Kings for 151 in their 20 overs at DY Patil Stadium, here on Sunday. Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Score: CSK Up Against Table Toppers GT

While Kumar set the tone with wickets upfront and at the back end, Malik used his pace and lengths well to bag his maiden four-fer in the tournament, including a fantastic final over where four wickets fell for no run, with a run-out falling on the final ball of the innings. Also Read - IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya Shares Heartwarming Picture With MS Dhoni Before GT vs CSK Match Today | See Tweet

The momentum shifted heavily in favour of SRH after Bhuvneshwar Kumar provided the key breakthrough of Livingstone with Kane Williamson taking a superb low catch in the final delivery of the penultimate over.

Malik then spoiled the PBKS show as he first had Odean Smith with a slower one before castling Rahul Chahar and Vaibhav Arora in successive deliveries. Earlier, Punjab without their skipper and opener Mayank Agarwal (injured toe) had an anxious start and lost two wickets inside five overs including that of stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan (8).

Currently, SRH are strongly placed in the match while chasing the target of 152. They have lost the big wickets of Kane Williamson and Rahul Tripathi, however, the required run-rate is under control.

Inputs from IANS