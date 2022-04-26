New Delhi: Umran Malik is currently the most feared bowler in the Indian Premier League and the 22-year old pacer’s rise has been the talk of the Indian cricketing fraternity. After coming to fame by clocking the fastest ball in the IPL last season, Malik has taken his game to the next level and it’s a matter of time he gets a call-up to the Indian national team.Also Read - IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Match 39 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

In an exclusive chat with Times of India, Umran Malik's father, Rahid shared that his son told him that former India captains- MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have told that he is the future of Indian cricket.

"Umran discussed some of those things with me. MS Dhoni is a legend of the game. Virat Kohli is also a great cricketer. Umran met both of them. They have told Umran that he is the future of Indian cricket. When Umran called me to share this with me, he was extremely happy. He was elated after listening to those golden words from the two legends of the game," Rashid told.

“Everyone loves him (Umran) in the family. His sisters love him so much. When I was against him playing cricket, his sisters would support him,” he recalled.

“My only dream now is to see my son in an Indian team jersey. I want him to play in the World Cup some day. I am sure he will. He has reached this level and I am confident he will get there very soon. He will make the entire country proud,” he added.