Highlights | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, TATA IPL 2022

AS IT HAPPEND: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Choudhary Shine in Chennai’s 13-Run Victory Over SRH. Mukesh Choudhary Picks 4-Fer, Chennai Super Kings on Top. Markram Perishes; Williamson-Pooran Key in Run-Chase For SRH. Mukesh Choudhary’s Double Strike Put SRH in Spot of Bother. Abhishek-Williamson Get SRH Off to a Good Start. Gaikwad-Conway Power Chennai Super Kings to 202. Gaikwad Misses Out Century; Conway-Dhoni Key For Chennai. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway Half-Centuries Put Chennai in Contention For 200. Ruturaj Gaikwad Hits Half-Century, CSK in Control. Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad Strong For Chennai. Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad Steady For Chennai. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to field first. Kane Williamson at the TOSS: We are going to bowl first. For us we have done it something well, we’ll try to make use of the conditions with the ball. It was a close game, today is another opportunity as a team. We are playing with the same team. MS Dhoni at the TOSS: You’ll definitely see me in the yellow jersey, whether it is this one, or some other one, you never know. You need to realise the current situation. We have dropped catches, those are the things you want to omit. Those are the areas you need to work on. We have a couple of changes. Bravo and Dube are out. Devon and Simarjeet Singh are in.Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022 Highlights SRH vs CSK, Recent Match Report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan. Also Read - IPL 2022: Umran Malik Clocks 154 Kph Against Chennai Super Kings, Records Fastest Delivery of Ongoing Season

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Simarjeet Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana. Also Read - IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Cryptic Response To Question On His Future In CSK Goes Viral | Watch Video

