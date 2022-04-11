Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of IPL Match Between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans will battle against each other in the next match of IPL 2022. The SRH vs GT match takes place on April 11 (Monday) at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. In their previous match, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets. Batting first in the match, CSK posted a total of 154-7 on the scoreboard. Moeen Ali slammed a 48-run knock while others could not come up with a big score. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, opener Abhishek Sharma slammed a quickfire 75-run knock. Kane Williamson added 32 runs while Rahul Tripathi scored 39 runs. SRH managed to win the match with ease by 8 wickets in the 18th over. Gujarat Titans defeated Punjab Kings in their previous game of IPL 2022. Batting first, Punjab slammed 189-9 on the scoreboard. Liam Livingstone played a fabulous knock of 64 runs. Shikhar Dhawan also added 35 runs while Rahul Chahar hit 22 runs. For Gujarat Titans, Shubman Gill smacked a fabulous 96-run knock. Sai Sudharsan scored 35 while Hardik Pandya scored 27 runs. When Gujarat needed 12 runs off 2 balls, Rahul Tewatia slammed 2 sixes to grab victory for his team by 6 wickets.Also Read - IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Match 21 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

