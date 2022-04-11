Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming IPL 2022

Hyderabad had a huge confidence booster when they chased down the target in their last game. Abhishek Sharma had a terrific outing in the last game and will hope to continue that momentum in this game as well. Rahul Tripathi is the game-changer in SRH's batting lineup. Despite Umran Malik's impressive speed, his inaccuracy is leaking runs. SRH might bring in Kartik Tyagi in place of him in this game. T Natarajan will be the key in the slog overs. Gujarat's squad is very settled. Shubman Gill has found his rhythm and the rest of the batters are contributing well. Rahul Tewatia is the game-changer for the Titans. Bowling gives GT a good advantage in each match. The bowlers have been incredible to choke runs and pick wickets at regular intervals. Hardik Pandya is slowly gaining momentum and is nearing a perfect game with both ball as well as the bat.

What are the timings of SRH vs GT Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The SRH vs GT Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 11th April, Monday.

Where is the SRH vs GT Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The SRH vs GT Indian Premier League 2022 match will take place at DY Patil Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the SRH vs GT Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The Indian Premier League 2022 match between SRH vs GT will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

SRH vs GT Probable Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik/Kartik Tyagi.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande.