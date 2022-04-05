Mumbai: Chasing 170 to win against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, Sunrisers Hyderabad needed a good start, but that did not happen. Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson found himself unlucky as he was dismissed for 16 off 16 balls by Avesh Khan in the fourth over of the SRH inning. His dismissal stirred a controversy as replays showed that three fielders were outside the 30-yard circle during the powerplay – when Khan bowled.Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022 Highlights SRH vs LSG, Score Report

Williamson tried to use the pace of Avesh and lap him over short fine leg, but unfortunately, he could only divert the ball high in the air, which was caught by Andrew Tye.

This was the field setting on the ball that Kane Williamson got out but no one noticed enough to give a no ball.#IPL2022 #BCCI @IPL pic.twitter.com/U1dLYqpb7a — Aryan Gupta (@AryanCaptures) April 4, 2022

SRH meanwhile had lodged an official complaint to BCCI regarding the dubious call. Interesting to see who is penalised – the Lucknow side or the umpire.

“Looked like a good surface. 170 on any day is a challenge .. have to play well. But at the same time we knew if we could build partnerships, get off to a reasonable start, we have enough firepower. Didn’t quite work today. The guys with the roles they have with the ball were outstanding. It’s small margins. A few ones and a few twos and the chase takes quite a different shape,” Williamson said after Hyderabad were defeated by 12 runs in the end.

Hyderabad are yet to win a game, while Lucknow would feel their campaign has got off to a good start.