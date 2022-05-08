SRH vs RCB & CSK vs DC Live Streaming

Mumbai: Two of world cricket's batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson's woeful form will be in focus when Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad take on each other in a return IPL fixture here on Sunday.

Both Kohli and Williamson have struggled for runs in the ongoing season. While the Indian has scored just 216 runs in 11 games at an average of 21.60, the SRH captain has managed 199 runs from 10 matches at an average of 22.11.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will need to solve their opening conundrum quickly and find an able partner to complement David Warner if they want to return to the top four in the IPL here on Sunday with a win against a lacklustre Chennai Super Kings, who are standing on the brink of elimination.

DC are currently placed fifth in the 10-team standings with 10 points from as many games after their 21-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match. Defending champions CSK, on the other hand, are mathematically still there in the tournament although their chances of making it to the play-offs are almost non-existent.

Here are the details when and where to watch the games:

What are the timings of SRH vs RCB & CSK vs DC Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The SRH vs RCB & CSK vs DC Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM IST on May 8 Respectively.

Where is the SRH vs RCB & CSK vs DC Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The SRH vs RCB & CSK vs DC Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium and D.Y. Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai respectively.

Which TV channel will broadcast the SRH vs RCB & CSK vs DC Indian Premier League 2022?

The SRH vs RCB & CSK vs DC Indian Premier League 2022 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.