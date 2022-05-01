Mumbai: Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said on Saturday that Virat Kohli’s half-century against Gujarat Titans in the IPL game on Saturday will work as a much-needed confidence booster for the batter as well as his team Royal Challengers Bangalore. Several former cricketers, including ex-India coach Ravi Shastri, have suggested Kohli should take a break from the game, but in the match against Gujarat Titans, the former RCB captain showed signs of returning to form.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, DC vs LSG Score: KL-Hooda Power Lucknow To 195/3 After 20 Overs

Kohli, after enduring a series of failures (0, 0, 9 in his previous three innings), finally scored a half-century and Gavaskar said the fifty came at the right time for him and it will work as a confidence booster for the beleaguered batter.

Playing as a second-fiddle to Rajat Patidar, who hit a quick-fire 52 runs, the right-handed Kohli hit some well-timed boundaries for his 53-ball 58. The duo added 99 runs for the second wicket to help RCB post 170/6.

“It was a knock that he needed; it was a knock that RCB wanted as well. Once you get going and get a fifty, it augurs well for the remaining matches as well. Your main man is hitting the ball cleanly, the feet are moving into position quite nicely. It’s a confidence-building innings. Definitely, as far as the RCB is concerned, they will be very, very happy,” Gavsakar told Star Sports.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis too lauded the efforts of Kohli, “It was a huge step in the right direction to get a solid 50. You want one of your top-four to get the 70s in the future, so it’s good.”

RCB will next face Chennai Super Kings on May 4 and the team will be hoping Kohli continues to get runs as they can’t afford any more slip-ups in the tournament.