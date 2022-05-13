Mumbai: Who is not an MS Dhoni fan? Everyone is and ex-India opener Sunil Gavaskar is no exception. While the world is speculating over will Dhoni play for Chennai in 2023, Gavaskar was asked the same question during an IPL match between CSK and MI. Hailing his enthusiasm about the game, Gavaskar just used two words to reply the question on his retirement. He used Dhoni’s famous catchphrase ‘definitely not’.Also Read - Prithvi Shaw Health Update: Shane Watson Hints DC Batter's IPL 2022 Campaign Might be Over

“Well, I mean, look at the way he has played. He is clearly showing he is very keen, still enthusiastic about the game,” Gavaskar told on Star Sports.

“On the field, it was quite telling today. He was running from one end to the other end, which means he was keen. He senses an opportunity when those 2 or 3 early wickets fell. We have seen him doing this very regularly. Which means ‘definitely not’. Yes (he will continue), that is exactly what he said when he was asked about it (in 2020),” he added.

MI shot CSK out for 97 with pacer Daniel Sams (3/16 from 4 overs) running though the MS Dhoni-led side’s top-order with three quick wickets in a fiery opening spell, and then huffed and puffed to overhaul the small target of 98 with 31 balls to spare.

MI were four wickets down for 33 runs in the fifth over before Tilak Varma (34 not out off 32 balls) and Hrithik Shooken (18) calmed the frayed nerves with a 48-run stand for the fifth wicket. MI reached 103 for 5 in 14.5 overs. Tim David remained not out on 16 off just seven balls.