Mumbai: After two consecutive wins, Rajasthan Royals finally succumbed to their first loss in IPL 2022 on Tuesday against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a thriller. Following Rajasthan's four-wicket loss, captain Sanju Samson is facing the heat for his tactics during the game at the Wankhede stadium. Ex-India opener Sunil Gavaskar questioned his tactics while setting the field. Gavaskar was surprised that no deep fielder was there on the leg side, which helped Dinesh Karthik.

"Sanju Samson is answerable. Questions must be asked. No fielders in the deep on the on-side will always be easy picking for someone like Dinesh Karthik," Gavaskar said on air when the RCB wicketkeeper hit Prasidh Krishna's fuller length delivery towards the deep mid-wicket area for a boundary in the penultimate over.