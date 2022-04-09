Mumbai: Rahul Tewatia did the unthinkable as he clobbered Odean Smith for two sixes off the last two balls of the match on Friday to help Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by six wickets at the Brabourne stadium. Not only did Tewatia set social media on fire, but the cricketer also impressed ex-India opener Sunil Gavaskar.Also Read - IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's Reaction When Rahul Tewatia Pulls Off Incredible Finish During PBKS vs GT Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Touting him as the 'iceman' for keeping his cool, the legendary opener seemed shocked as he asked 'What is running in his veins?' while he was on-air in the commentary box.

"What is running through his veins? It's not blood. Ice! You (Matthew Hayden) are right, Ice. Rahul Tewatia should be nicknamed iceman," Gavaskar said in the post-match show on Star Sports.