Dubai: Even MS Dhoni admitted that the kind of comeback Kolkata Knight Riders staged to bounce back in the UAE leg and make the summit clash was commendable. A lot of things worked in favour of the Knights that helped them turn their fortunes. Eoin Morgan may have been woeful with the bat, but he showed as a captain he still has it in him. Now, with the mega auctions around the corner – who are the players KKR would retain?

Ex-India cricketer Ajay Jadeja reckoned Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine are automatic picks. He also named Morgan as the player he wants to see KKR retain while speaking on Cricbuzz LIVE. Former South African captain Shaun Pollock, who was there on the session, also agreed with Jadeja.

Jadeja reckoned KKR would be tempted to retain Venkatesh Iyer as well, but he is a kind of a player you can find, but Chakravarthy and Narine are special and such players may not be there.