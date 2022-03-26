Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Analysis: Ably led by Kane Williamson, Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to start fresh after all that happened last season. The franchise seems to have moved on from David Warner and with some new faces coming in the side, there is every chance that they will fancy their chances this season.Also Read - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians (MI) Team Analysis, Statistics, Full Squad- All You Need to Know About Rohit Sharma-Led Side

Strength: With the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natrajan, Marco Jansen and Umran Malik in the team, Hyderabad have a great fast bowling unit in place. So if there is any help for the quicks early on, they are the one franchise that have the ammunition to run through a side and do some serious damage. The batting will largely depend on Williamson and Nicholas Pooran while Washinton Sundar will lead the spin attack for them. Also Read - IPL 2022: Punjab Kings (PBKS) Team Analysis- Strengths, Weaknesses, Full Squad- All You Need to Know About Mayank Agarwal-Led Side

Weakness: The team lacks experience in terms of batting and with Priyam Garg and Abdul Samad in the middle-order, their success will largely depend on them in terms of capitalising good starts. Abhishek Sharma might also be a player to watch out for but on papers, the batting, especially the middle and lower middle-order looks thin. Also Read - Lucknow Super Giants Team Analysis, Strength and Weakness, All You Need To Know About KL Rahul-led Side

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Schedule:

March 29 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals (MCA Stadium, Pune)

March 04 Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow Super Giants (DY Patil Stadium)

March 09 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad (DY Patil Stadium)

March 11 Sunrisers Hyderabad Gujarat Titans (DY Patil Stadium)

March 15 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders (Brabourne – CCI)

March 17 Punjab Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad (DY Patil Stadium)

March 23 Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad (Brabourne – CCI)

March 27 Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabad (Wankhede Stadium)

March 01 Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings (MCA Stadium, Pune)

March 05 Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad (Brabourne – CCI)

March 08 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore (Wankhede Stadium)

March 14 Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad (MCA Stadium, Pune)

March 17 Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad (Wankhede Stadium)

March 22 Sunrisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings (Wankhede Stadium)

Full Squad:

Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi