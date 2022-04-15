Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming IPL 2022

Back to winning ways, a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad will be forced to tinker their successful combination following Washington Sundar's injury as they face Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here on Friday. After a subdued start to the tournament, SRH turned things around with back-to-back wins over Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, and Kane Williamson's team is now eying a hat-trick of victories.

However Washington, a vital cog in the SRH wheels, will be missing in action after he sustained a split webbing on his bowling hand while fielding against GT. Washington plays the duel role of restricting the batters with his spin bowling and chipping in with some runs as a floater. He has taken four wickets and scored a half-century so far in the season. But coach Tom Moody has made it clear that he won't be available for at least two matches and it will be interesting to see who replaces the all-rounder in the XI.

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of SRH vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The SRH vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 15th April, Friday.

Where is the SRH vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The SRH vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match will take place at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the SRH vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The Indian Premier League 2022 match between SRH vs KKR will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

SRH vs KKR Probable Playing XI

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Sam Billings (Wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Rasikh Salam, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan