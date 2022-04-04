Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Streaming IPL 2022

Their campaign back on track after a poor start, new entrants Lucknow Super Giants will rely on their batting prowess to get past Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday. LSG did not have the best start to their debut season, losing by five wickets against fellow IPL debutants Gujarat Titans.Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Reveals How He Reconciled With Andrew Symonds During IPL 2011 While Playing for Mumbai Indians

But they roared back in style by beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings six wickets in a high-scoring affair in their second match. In skipper KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, LSG boast of formidable opening pair, and they proved their worth against CSK by scoring 40 and 61 in a 99-run first-wicket stand. Also Read - IPL 2022: Lockie Ferguson Makes Big Prediction On Shubman Gill That Will Benefit Gujarat Titans Immensely | Cricket News

West Indian Evin Lewis smashed unbeaten 55 off 23 balls in a steep chase of 211 against CSK while, in Deepak Hooda, LSG possess a dependable middle-order batter. Here are the details when and where to watch the game: Also Read - I See Prasidh Krishna Playing All Three Formats For India: Jos Buttler

What are the timings of SRH vs LSG Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The SRH vs LSG Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 4thh April, Monday.

Where is the SRH vs LSG Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The SRH vs LSG Indian Premier League 2022 match will take place at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the SRH vs LSG Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The Indian Premier League 2022 match between SRH vs LSG will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

SRH vs LSG Probable Playing XIs

SRH: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

LSG: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.