New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad have unveiled their new jersey ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The Hyderabad franchise have maintained orange as the dominant colour in their jersey. In a tweet from the official handle of the franchise, captain Kane Williamson can be seen sporting the jersey.

Here is the tweet:

Sunrisers Hyderabad have appointed legend Brian Lara as the batting coach, whereas former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn as the bowling coach for this year. Dale Steyn on Thursday landed in India ahead of the IPL 2022 and is looking forward to kickstart his new journey as the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 15th season of the tournament, beginning on March 26.

The 38-year-old, who has also played for SRH in the past, will now join the franchise’s coaching staff that comprises head coach Tom Moody, batting coach Brian Lara, and spin bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan.

“Yeah, very happy to be back. I’ve been in India for quite some time so I’m quite excited to be back. Just driving from the airport brought back so many memories. I’ve been here before, whether with the South African or IPL teams, so I’m excited. A new role for me, a coaching role which I’m really excited about. It’s a whole new role looking at the players, which is fantastic. I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running,” Steyn said in a video posted by the franchise on twitter.

Retained players: Kane Williamson, Umran Malik and Abdul Samad

Players bought at Auction: Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod

They overloaded on bowling options, and also have a middle order featuring Williamson, Markram and Pooran.