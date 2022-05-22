Their play-off hopes dashed, both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be keen to end their IPL season on a winning note when the two teams clash in a dead rubber here on Sunday. Both teams were knocked out of the play-off race when RCB defeated table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Thursday.The Sunrisers will be without the services of their skipper Kane Williamson, who has returned to New Zealand for the birth of his second child. In his absence, either Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has led the side previously, or Nicholas Pooran are are likely to captain the Sunrisers in their last game this season.While Sunrisers managed to snap their five-match losing streak by eking out a narrow three-run win over Mumbai Indians, Punjab succumbed to a 17-run loss to Delhi Capitals. The fact that Mayank Agarwal and Co. could not win two games in a row sums up their inconsistent run all season.High on spirits after thrashing RCB by 54 runs, PBKS suffered an inexplicable batting collapse in their must-win against Delhi. The Punjab bating unit has been plagued by inconsistencies and will need to fire in unison to build or defend a huge total.If not for the star batters — Jonny Baitsow and Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan — Punjab Kings have reliable Jitesh Sharma, one of the finds of this IPL, to finish the match or take them to a good total. On the bowling front, lead pacer Kagiso Rabada (22) continues to be the highest wicket taker among fast bowlers this season. The South African has bowled at an average of 16.72 with an economy of 8.36.Also Read - BCCI Selectors Meeting LIVE Updates, IND Squad Announcement: Umran, Arshdeep Earn T20 Call, Pujara Comes Back For Tests

Here are the details when and where to watch the game: Also Read - IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell's Reactions Go Viral As RCB Qualify For Playoffs, See Posts

What are the timings of SRH vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2022 Match?

The SRH vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on May 22 Sunday. Also Read - IPL 2022 - Season Review: A League With Stark Lessons, Possible End Of Key Roles For Franchises

Where is the SRH vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2022 match being Played?

The SRH vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the SRH vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2022?

The SRH vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2022 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

SRH vs PBKS Possible Playing 11

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odeon Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan