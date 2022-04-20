New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Umran Malik is in the form of his life and he is currently one of the dangerous bowlers in the ongoing Indian Premier League to face. The 22-year old youngster in the match against Lucknow Super Giants pulled off an absolute sensational spell as he picked up 3 wickets and a maiden in the final over of the first innings. He became the fourth bowler in the history of the IPL to achieve the feat.Also Read - WATCH: Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Marcus Stoinis Fumes During Match Against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as Josh Hazlewood Castles Him

Now the Kashmir man has his sights set on dismissing former India captain Virat Kohli, when SRH face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their upcoming match.

"KL Rahul was one. We had a match against them. I really wanted to get him out. But next match we have against RCB so I want to get Virat Kohli out. I'm a big fan of both of them," Malik told to Sports Today on Tuesday.

While conversing with India.com once, Malik spoke about how Virat Kohli told him to work more on his bowling and fitness as the India cap is not far away.

“Virat Kohli spoke to me and told me to work on my bowling and fitness. He told me to work hard and once you do that the India cap is not too far away. He said I will get my chance when the time comes,” Malik told.

The right-arm fast bowler has so far picked 6 wickets in 9 matches for the Orange Army this season with best bowling figures of 4/28. SRH face RCB on Saturday at Brabourne Stadium.