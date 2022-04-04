Mumbai: Over the years, veteran Suresh Raina has been arguably the most consistent batter in the IPL, and hence it was surprising for fans to see him go unsold at the mega auction. Now that Chennai Super Kings have lost three in a row, fans are dearly missing Raina, popularly known as Mr IPL.Also Read - IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja Promises to Back Out-of-Form Ruturaj Gaikwad After PBKS Beat CSK

With no Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad out of form, the top order of CSK has not fired like they would have wanted and that has set them back early in the tournament.

Also a stat that proves Raina's worth in yellow is the fact that when he is not playing for CSK, their win percentage is 36.5 per cent – but when he plays in yellow – the win percentage of CSK spikes up to 69.5 per cent. this goes to show the impact Raina has.

He was not a part of the 2020 IPL due to personal reasons. CSK for the first time ever did not even make the playoffs.

Here is how fans are reacting after CSK lose three on the trot:

2021 with @ImRaina he play or not play his presence in the squad matters , always a lucky charm for us missing him badly 💔💔 — SivaMSD9497 (@msd9497) April 4, 2022

Recall raina.. then only CSK will get success — nirav shah (@niravkshah06) April 4, 2022

CSK: Raina may not fit into the team.

CSK Fans: pic.twitter.com/6WmgMeBQO0 — Rahul Singh (@singhrahul_1) April 4, 2022

After three losses in a row, Chennai would like to get their campaign back on track after a dreadful start. Chennai takes on Hyderabad in their next game on April 9.