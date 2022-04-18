Pune: With five losses in six games, Chennai Super Kings have got their title defense off to a woeful start. But, all is not lost because there were plusses for the CSK side on Sunday during their game against Gujarat Titans. Chennai may have lost the match against Gujarat, but finally opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (73 off 48 balls) got among the runs in this edition of the league. Not just that, during the game – Ambati Rayudu – completed 4000 IPL runs and that is a big feat. Gaikwad and Rayudu also stitched a 88-run stand to give a launchpad for the side.Also Read - A Real Sign: Glenn Maxwell Points Out Important Aspect Going In Favour Of Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2022

Recognising the feat, ex-CSK star Suresh Raina took to Twitter and lavished praise on Rayudu. "It was so great to see such a stunning partnership on the field @Ruutu1331 & @RayuduAmbati Congratulations @RayuduAmbati for completing a huge milestone of 4000 runs. Keep going #CSKvGT," tweeted Raina.

