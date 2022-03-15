Mumbai: In what would come as a major blow to Mumbai Indians, premier batter Suryakumar Yadav is likely to miss the IPL opener against Delhi Capitals after failing to recover completely from a hairline thumb fracture. This would be a big setback as Mumbai would have been – like all teams – eyeing a winning start. With no Surya in the mix, it would become a slightly more difficult. He sustained the injury against West Indies in the T20I series.Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah's Emotional Note For Sanjana Ganesan on First Marriage Anniversary

"Surya is currently at the NCA doing his rehabilitation. He is well on his way to recovery but there is a possibility that his participation in the opening game will be a real touch and go affair," a senior BCCI source privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"So there could be a possibility that he might be advised by the board's medical team to not risk playing the opener," he added.