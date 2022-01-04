New Delhi: The new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Team Lucknow have roped in former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower as their head coach and former India opener Gautam Gambhir as their mentor for the upcoming season. The Team Lucknow, took to their official Twitter handle to announce the development.Also Read - Bangladesh Eye Historic Test Win As Ebadot Hossain Runs Through New Zealand Top Order

In another tweet, it appointed Gambhir as the mentor of the team.

“Hindustan, swagat karo Lucknow ka! @TeamLucknowIPL #IPLGetsBigger,” Gambhir tweeted confirming the development.

Setting a record in the process, the Sanjiv Goenka-owned conglomerate bagged the Lucknow franchise of the IPL for a whopping Rs 7,090 crore in August. With the mega auctions set to be held in February, it would be interesting to see how the Lucknow based franchise build the core of the team.

There has been speculations of KL Rahul making a move to Lucknow along with Rashid Khan but there has not been any formal announcement made thus far. The BCCI has not announced the dates of the mega-auction but it is likely to take place in the second week of February, tentative dates being 10th to 12th February.

The IPL 2022 in all likelihood will be played in India this year between the March to May window.