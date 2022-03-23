New Delhi: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri will be making his comeback to the Indian Premier League as commentator but his time in a new role as part of the Hindi commentary team. In a press conference organized by Star Sports on Tuesday, the 1983 World Cup winner has spoken highly of Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya ahead of the 15th edition of the IPL.Also Read - 'Not Too Long To Go Now': Virat Kohli Starts Countdown For IPL 2022

"The whole county would be very closely watching Hardik Pandya in the IPL, we all know what he is capable of. Like Hardik, there will be a lot of other players who are knocking at the doors of the Indian team," Shastri said.

There were big concerns regarding Hardik Pandya's fitness going into the tournament but there is nothing to worry about as the former Mumbai Indians man passed the mandatory Yo-Yo Test with flying colors. This will be a big test for the India all-rounder as he has been given the big role to lead a team for the first time in the cash-rich league. This season will be a big opportunity for Pandya as his performance is very important get him a call-up back to the Indian team. The ex MI star will be having the likes of Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami in the new IPL team.

Gujarat Titans (GT): Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudarshan.