Mumbai: Due to the scare of Covid, the IPL 2022 was shifted entirely to Maharashtra. But, the recent quarantining of the Delhi Capitals squad following players contracting the virus, has again raised all sorts of speculations. Will IPL 2022 continue despite the rise in cases in the country or will it be played behind closed doors or would the caravan move to UAE? Speculations are rife as India braces the fourth wave of Covid.

The number of daily cases in India in various states has gone up in the week gone by. While Covid scare looms over IPL 2022, here is how fans are reacting on social media:

Also Read - A Real Sign: Glenn Maxwell Points Out Important Aspect Going In Favour Of Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals camp in quarantine due to Covid outbreak. I hope that it does not affect the IPL this year or we might see an IPL before the T20 world cup#Cricket #DelhiCapitals #IPL2022 — Hardik Sakaria (@kaafihonest) April 18, 2022

So finally covid has entered in IPL , Now why BCCI is waiting, They should cancel IPL , We have WT20 this year , we can’t take risk on players health. BCCI need to do something very soon , Players life is in danger. #CancelPL2022 @SGanguly99 @JayShah — Chaudhary (@KeepItSimpleBoy) April 16, 2022

Cancel ipl for few weeks

Can conduct it after 2 months..can’t put players at risk for covid https://t.co/4P8qMAMfyI — Swapnil (@Swapnil_viper) April 15, 2022

Meanwhile, India saw a massive rise in its ‘s daily COVID count on Monday from the day before, with a nearly 90% jump in fresh cases. Total 2,183 fresh cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,44,280, while the active cases declined to 11,542, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated.

A total of 5,21,965 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,827 from Maharashtra, 68,615 from Kerala, 40,057 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,158 from Delhi, 23,500 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,200 from West Bengal.