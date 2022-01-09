Mumbai: Despite wanting desperately to hold the cash-rich Indian Premier League in India, the Board of Control of Cricket in India is already contemplating overseas options amid rising Covid cases in the country. Over the past month or so, the Indian board has time and again expressed their wish to host the tournament in its home – but, that may not happen.Also Read - Amid Surge in Cases, PM Modi Likely To Chair Meeting On COVID Situation Today

As per a report on Sports Tak, overseas venues are being looked into as backup alternatives. There is nothing official on this, but a source in the know of the developments has revealed this.

"We are exploring all options which include overseas IPL as well. But our focus is to host IPL in India for sure. As of now our priority is auction, we will soon take a call," said the source.