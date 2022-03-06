New Delhi: BCCI has announced the entire schedule of the TATA IPL 2022 on Sunday with the opening match will be the repeat of last year’s final between defending champions, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on 26th March.Also Read - 2022 Women WC: Mithali Raj Wants Her Team Have Believe To Turn Things Around

All the evening matches will start from 7:30 PM IST and the schedule for the Playoffs and Final which will be played on 29th May will be announced at a later date. A total of 74 matches will be played in a span of 65 days. RuPay will act as the cash-rich league's official sponsor for the 15th edition.

'On 27th March, the league will stage its first double-header starting off with a Day game at Brabourne where the Delhi Capitals will square off against Mumbai Indians. The DY Patil Stadium will host the clash between Punjab Kings & Royal Challengers Bangalore at night. The MCA Stadium in Pune will host its first game on 29th March when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals. In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune. There will be 12 double headers in total with the first match starting at 3:30PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30PM IST. The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on 22nd May at the Wankhede Stadium. The schedule for the Playoffs and the TATA IPL 2022 final to be played on 29th May will be announced later', BCCI told in an official statement.