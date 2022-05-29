Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022 Final, Ahmedabad: Leading up to the final in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, we take a look at the top three-run getters for Rajasthan Royals in this season of IPL 2022. The Royals have had a terrific season so far and have qualified for the final for the first time ever since they won the title in the inaugural season of the IPL under the leadership of Shane Warne.Also Read - LIVE | IPL Final Build-up, GT vs RR: Will it be Jos The Boss or Killer Miller?

Top 3 Run-Getters For Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022:

Jos Buttler: The Rajasthan Royals opener has been in ominous form in this season and has already scored four centuries so far. He is currenly the orange cap holder with 824 runs at an average of 58.86 and a strike-rate of 151.47, miles ahead of others in terms of runs scored in IPL 2022. Sanju Samson: The Rajasthan Royals skipper would like to believe that he has done his bit as well with the bat in hand, having scored 444 runs at an average of 29.60 and an impressive strike-rate of 147.50. Devdutt Padikkal: The young left-hander who was impressive last season has carried on with his good form for the Royals in this season as well, although he would have liked to be a little more consistent, given his potential. Padikkal has scored 374 runs at an average of 23.38 and a strike-rate of 126.35.

With Shimron Hetmyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal in top five as well, Rajasthan Royals would be relying on their batting depth in the final against Gujarat Titans on Sunday and would like to believe that they have enough ammunation to post a challenging total or chase down any target infront of them.