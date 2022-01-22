New Delhi: There were numerous speculations regarding the hosting of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2022 as the COVID-19 cases in the country reach new heights in the third wave with the IPL Mega Auction scheduled to take place on 12th and 13th Feb in Bengaluru. Now it seems that the cash-rich league will indeed take place and Mumbai is the likely city to host the 15th season of the T20 league, according to a top BCCI source as per report.Also Read - IPL 2022: KL Rahul Will Emerge As a Phenomenal Leader, Says Sanjiv Goenka

Sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that if the COVID-19 subsides in the country, then the board will go ahead with hosting the IPL 2022 in India. Also Read - IPL 2022: Ahmedabad Pick Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill; Lucknow Choose KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi

“IPL 2022 will be held in India and the tournament will be staged without crowds in attendance. Likely venues for IPL 2022 are Wankhede Stadium, Cricket Club of India (CCI), DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and if needed, we can look at Pune as well,” the source said. Also Read - Stupid To Blame IPL For England's Ashes Debacle: Kevin Pietersen

The IPL player registration closed on January 20 and a total of 1,214 players (896 Indian and 318 overseas) have signed up to be part of the 2022 player auction.

The two-day mega auction will see 10 teams bidding for some of the finest talents in world cricket. The players’ list incorporates 270 capped, 903 uncapped, and 41 Associate players.

The detailed list is as follows: Capped Indian (61 players), Capped International (209 players), Associate (41 players), Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (143 players), Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons (6 players), Uncapped Indians (692 players), and Uncapped Internationals (62 players).

(With ANI Inputs)