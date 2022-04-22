Mumbai: Current edition of the Indian Premier League is turning out to be a nightmare for Mumbai Indians as the franchise lost their 7th consecutive match. No team in the history of IPL possess such a record. Presently, they are at the rock bottom of the points table with a net run-rate of -0.892. MI will require a herculean effort from here if they wish to feature in the playoffs.Also Read - IPL 2022: CSK Skipper Ravindra Jadeja's Incredible Gesture For MS Dhoni After Match Against MI Goes Viral | See Tweet

As a batting unit, MI has failed to put enough runs on the board in most of their matches. In the bowling department, bowlers like Tymal Mills and Daniel Sams have been off colour and failed to contain runs against the opposition. From former cricketers to cricket fans, here’s twitter reacted to MI situation at the points table: Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs CSK, Match 33: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler Has Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap

Rohit Sharma captaincy

Last 6 months India: WWWWWWWWWWWWWW

Mumbai: LLLLLLL — Michael Appleton (@michelappleton) April 21, 2022

Mumbai Indians’ Captain Rohit Sharma and Jadav Unadkat’s reactions when MS Dhoni finish the match in the last ball. pic.twitter.com/UYVQJklmkb — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 21, 2022

How many matches have MI lost consecutively? pic.twitter.com/gkpeGFEeM7 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 21, 2022



A dejected Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, after the match, rued his side’s top-order woes in the ongoing IPL but could only admire veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his match-winning knock in the IPL here on Thursday. MI slumped to their seventh loss in this IPL with Dhoni showing his finishing prowess with a 13-ball 28 not out to guide Chennai Super Kings to a three-wicket win in a last-ball finish.

“It was a great fight from us. We were right in the game. After batting not so well, our bowlers kept us in the game all through. But in the end, we all know how calming MS Dhoni can be and he took them home,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

“It’s hard to put a finger on that (top order problems). If you lose three or a couple of wickets up front, it’s always going to be tough. You’re always playing that catching (up) game.”

MI will face off against against LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) in their next encounter scheduled on 24th April.

