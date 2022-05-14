New Delhi: This has been a season to forget for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in terms of their performance. The four-time IPL champions have just not been able to gather themselves after a flurry a defeats. Even the fans are not being able to decipher that what exactly has gone wrong with the team. In a recent incident, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu on Saturday created a stir when he tweeted that the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be his last edition of playing in the tournament. But minutes later, Rayudu deleted the retirement tweet, leaving netizens in a frenzy.Also Read - IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score, Match 61: Williamson-Abhishek Steady in Run-Chase For Hyderabad

"I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey," read Rayudu's tweet on his official Twitter account.

However, the netizens expressed their disappointment with the lack of clarity among them and blasted their beloved franchise for the same. See tweets here.

A season to forget for CSK, seen everything. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 14, 2022

Jadeja becomes captain.

Jadeja gives captaincy back to Dhoni mid IPL .

Jadeja leaves IPL midway.

Rayudu announces retirement .

Rayudu takes back his retirement. What is wrong with CSK 😭😭😭😭 — ` (@FourOverthrows) May 14, 2022

Ambati Rayudu: So that’s it for me in the IPL CSK: But we were going to offer you captaincy next year. Rayudu: pic.twitter.com/VA7gL0AUIR — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) May 14, 2022

Ambati Rayudu using Twitter right. I would have loved to create chaos if I was a celebrity too. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 14, 2022

CSK 2016-2017 : Banned for spot fixing.

CSK 2020 : Raina controversy.

CSK 2022 : Raina controversy, Jaddu Controversy, Rayudu Controversy.@BCCI, please ban this cringe franchise permanently for the sake of humanity. Make cricket clean please.#IPL2022 #CSK — Priscilla (@CricCrazyPriscy) May 14, 2022

Chennai’s CEO Kasi Viswanathan said to NDTV that Rayudu is not retiring from the IPL. “He was a bit disappointed that he was not doing well. So, he mistakenly put out that tweet. I have explained things to him. He is not retiring. He will be with us.”